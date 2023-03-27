The Last of Us Season 1 4K, Blu-ray, and DVD Pre-Orders Have Gone Live

The Last of Us has wrapped up on HBO Max, but viewers can keep the acclaimed video game adaptation in physical form quite soon. The show’s 4K, Blu-ray, and DVD release date has been set, and it is coming out on July 18, as was previously announced. However, pre-orders have recently gone live.

The price for each may waver, but the DVD is around $29.99 (down from $39.99), the Blu-ray is $34.99 (which has also been discounted from $44.98), and the 4K version is $42.99 (although it is down from $49.99). The disc version comes with extras, including three hours of special features and three all-new featurettes: “Controllers Down: Adapting The Last of Us,” “From Levels to Live Action,” and “The Last of Us: Stranger Than Fiction.” There were no more detailed descriptions for each one. The box art can be seen below: