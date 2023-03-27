The Last of Us Season 1 4K, Blu-ray, and DVD Pre-Orders Have Gone Live

By Michael Leri

The Last of Us has wrapped up on HBO Max, but viewers can keep the acclaimed video game adaptation in physical form quite soon. The show’s 4K, Blu-ray, and DVD release date has been set, and it is coming out on July 18, as was previously announced. However, pre-orders have recently gone live.

Buy The Last of Us Season 1

The price for each may waver, but the DVD is around $29.99 (down from $39.99), the Blu-ray is $34.99 (which has also been discounted from $44.98), and the 4K version is $42.99 (although it is down from $49.99). The disc version comes with extras, including three hours of special features and three all-new featurettes: “Controllers Down: Adapting The Last of Us,” “From Levels to Live Action,” and “The Last of Us: Stranger Than Fiction.” There were no more detailed descriptions for each one. The box art can be seen below:

Michael Leri
Michael Leri

Michael Leri is ComingSoon's Senior Gaming Editor. He prides himself on playing and finishing as many video games as he can in all sorts of genres from shooters to platformers to weird indie experiments. There's always something to learn from rolling credits and that thirst for experience and knowledge is mostly what drives him. You can find him on Twitter, Backloggd, and Letterboxd @OrangeFlavored.

Share article

Trending

Marvel and DC

Related

X