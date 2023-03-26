Attack on Titan: Final Season Part 2 Hulu Release Date & Time

Attack on Titan: Final Season Part 2 is about to hit Hulu in just a few hours.

A new batch of episodes from the fourth and final run of Attack on Titan will soon be available on Hulu. Here’s when to watch it.

When to Watch Attack on Titan: Final Season Part 2

Hulu will add Attack on Titan: Final Season Part 2 to its available content starting at 3 a.m. ET/12 a.m. PT on Tuesday, March 28. Attack on Titan began as a manga series written and illustrated by Hajime Isayama between September 2009 and April 2021. The story follows Eren Yeager, Mikasa Ackerman, and Armin Arlert as they join the military to fight against the Titans and uncover the secrets of their origins. Wit Studios produced the first three seasons of the anime which aired between April 2013 and July 2019. While the manga has concluded, the anime is still ongoing.

“The war for Paradis zeroes in on Shiganshina just as Jaegerists have seized control. After taking a huge blow from a surprise attack led by Eren, Marley swiftly acts to return the favor.” the official synopsis reads. “With Zeke’s true plan revealed and a military forced under new rule, this battle might be fought on two fronts. Does Eren intend on fulfilling his half-brother’s wishes or does he have a plan of his own?”