The Walking Dead: Dead City Premiere Date & New Logo Revealed

The Walking Dead: Dead City premiere date was announced today for the upcoming The Walking Dead spin-off series starring Lauren Cohan and Jeffrey Dean Morgan’s Maggie and Negan. It will arrive later this summer as the first episode will premiere on AMC and AMC+ on June 18, 2023.

“Years have passed since we last saw Maggie and Negan and they must now form a tenuous alliance in order to accomplish a dangerous mission,” reads the synopsis. “Maggie and Negan journey to the island of Manhattan, which, having been isolated since the beginning of the walker apocalypse, has developed its own unique threats. While in the city, Maggie and Negan encounter native New Yorkers, evade a marshal with a troubled past, and hunt down a notorious killer. But as the pair moves deeper into the gritty depths of the walker-infested city, it becomes apparent that the traumas of their tumultuous past may prove just as great a threat as the dangers of the present.”

Check out the official The Walking Dead: Dead City announcement along with a new logo for the series below:

HOT DIGGITY DOG pic.twitter.com/5MOaN2MNMf — The Walking Dead (@TheWalkingDead) March 25, 2023

The Walking Dead: Dead City is a Lauren Cohan and Jeffrey Dean Morgan-centered spin-off that will find the unlikely pair of Maggie and Negan navigating a post-apocalyptic Manhattan long ago cut off from the mainland.

The series (formerly titled Isle of the Dead) is created and executive produced by Eli Jorné, who also serves as the showrunner. Executive producers are Cohan, Morgan, and Scott M. Gimple.