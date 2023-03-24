You Season 5 to End Netflix Series, Creators Issue Statement

You Season 5 has been confirmed to be the hit Netflix show’s final season.

Netflix announced the news today, although no release date or details were given as “details will be shared at a later time.” The final season will also see a new showrunner as Sera Gamble, who will still executive produce the series, is moving on to new projects. In her stead will be EPs Michael Foley and Justin W. Lo stepping in as co-showrunners.

“We are so incredibly grateful to Netflix and Sera and everyone that has been a part of this show from the beginning. Sera is the most brilliant writer and partner and she will remain a key part of the You family as an executive producer,” said Greg Berlanti and Sarah Schecter, who developed the series. “We intend to bring her every idea we can from our company for years to come. Ever since our friends at Alloy shared Caroline Kepnes’ fantastic book we have always conceived it as a five-season journey. We are excited to continue our relationship with Mike and Justin as they take over the reins as co-showrunners and prepare to bring Joe Goldberg home.”

Gamble also issued a statement on exiting as showrunner.

“As I step back from day-to-day showrunning to focus on new projects, I’m immensely grateful to co-creator and all-around genius Greg Berlanti, Caroline Kepnes, my friends at Berlanti Productions and Alloy Entertainment, and our steadfast partners at Warner Bros and Netflix. Making the show alongside our writers, producers, directors, cast and crew has been an honor and ridiculously fun,” said Gamble. “And I feel lucky to have worked with an artist as gifted and thoughtful as Penn Badgely. I’m proud of what we’ve all accomplished and feel privileged to pass the torch. I’m excited to watch and support the You team as they bring Joe Goldberg’s journey to its delightfully twisted conclusion.”

Based on Caroline Kepnes’s novel series, You centers around Joe Goldberg, a toxic and delusional stalker who has the tendency to become extremely obsessed with every girl he falls in love with.