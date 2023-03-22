Justin Roiland Cleared of Domestic Violence Charges, Issues Statement

Rick and Morty co-creator Justin Roiland has been cleared of the domestic violence charges that were reported on earlier this year. Spokeswoman for the Orange County District Attorney’s office Kimberly Edds confirmed the dismissal in a statement, saying, “We dismissed the charges today as a result of having insufficient evidence to prove the case beyond a reasonable doubt” (via Variety).

Following the announcement, Roiland posted an image of a statement to Twitter with the tweet captioned “justice.” The statement reads:

“I have always known that these claims were false — and I never had any doubt that this day would come. I’m thankful that this case has been dismissed but, at the same time, I’m still deeply shaken by the horrible lies that were reported about me during this process. Most of all, I’m disappointed that so many people were so quick to judge without knowing the facts, based solely on the word of an embittered ex trying to bypass due process and have me ‘canceled.’ That it may have succeeded, even partially, is shameful. However, now that the legal case has ended, I’m determined to move forward and focus both on my creative projects and restoring my good name.”

You can view Justin Roiland’s tweet below:

After the allegations came to light this past January, Adult Swim and Hulu severed ties with Roiland, who had co-created Rick and Morty and Solar Opposites for the networks, respectively. Roiland also resigned from Squanch Games, who developed and published last year’s High on Life and was co-founded by Roiland.