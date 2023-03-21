Vision Quest Writers Set for Upcoming MCU Disney+ Series

A Disney+ series based on the Marvel Studios character Vision has reportedly been in the works for a couple of months, and according to a new listing, the show has found its writers.

A new post on the Writers Guild of America website, which lists Megan McDonnell and Peter Cameron as being in the writers’ room for the upcoming series, which is tentatively titled Vision Quest.

McDonnell is no stranger to the character of Vision, having served as a writer on WandaVision, and also having writing credits on The Marvels and Agatha: Coven of Chaos. Cameron was also a writer for WandaVision and also was credited as a writer and producer on Moon Knight and Marvel Studios’ Werewolf By Night.

Initial reports on Vision Quest were unclear if the series would adapt the actual comic book storyline from the Vision Quest comic series, or simply continue the ongoing story of Vision that’s been building in throughout the MCU. The last time fans saw Vision was in the closing episodes of the Disney+ series WandaVision, which saw the Vision being dismantled and reassembled in a new, white body, which disappeared shortly before the season’s finale.

A report from Deadline at the time noted that the series will focus on Vision “trying to regain his memory and humanity” and that Elizabeth Olsen’s Wanda Maximoff could appear. It’s likely that Paul Bettany would reprise his role as Vision.

For his efforts in WandaVision, Bettany earned a Primetime Emmy Award nomination for Outstanding Lead Actor in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie. The entirety of WandaVision is now available via streaming on Disney+.