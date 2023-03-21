When a group of young people accidentally stumble into the woods, they’ll find something odd and mysterious in The Forgotten Valley. Together, they’ll come across a secret village covered by a strange mist and full of even stranger people. If you’re wondering how to watch The Forgotten Valley on HBO Max, here are some methods to do so.

Where to Watch The Forgotten Valley

Good news! You and your family can not only enjoy The Forgotten Valley but everything HBO Max has to offer. HBO Max makes it easy to pick a plan that fits your needs; starting at $9.99 a month or $15.99 a month ad-free. Or, save up to 20% more with an annual plan of $99.99 or $149.99 ad-free. With HBO Max, you can enjoy must-see original TV shows, hit movies, and more all from your streaming device.

How Many Episodes Are in The Forgotten Valley?

There are 10 episodes in The Forgotten Valley. Each episode lasts 45 minutes on average. You can check the complete list of The Forgotten Valley episodes and their scheduled date release here below.

“Goodbye, Civilization”: September 25, 2022 “Serene Valley”: October 2, 2022 “Substitute”: October 9, 2022 “One Day You Will Understand”: October 16, 2022 “More Love”: October 23, 2022 “Can I Trust You?”: October 30, 2022 “Dalva”: November 6, 2022 “Forgotten”: November 13, 2022 “Last Supper”: November 20, 2022 “Full Moon”: November 27, 2022

What Are the Critics Saying About The Forgotten Valley?

The Forgotten Valley has no official critic reviews. IMDB rates the series a 5.3/10 based on audience scores. While review scores are mixed, fans of supernatural, mystery, or foreign-language shows may find something to enjoy with this series.

Is The Forgotten Valley Suitable for Kids?

The Forgotten Valley has no official TV rating. The series may contain real-world topics, themes, and frightening or intense scenes not suitable for children.

How Can I Watch The Forgotten Valley in Its Original Language?

The Forgotten Valley is originally in Portuguese. In order to watch The Forgotten Valley in its original language, set language settings to Portuguese with English subtitles from the menu options of your streaming device.