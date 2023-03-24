Great Expectations Hulu Release Date & Time

Great Expectations is about to hit Hulu.

The latest adaptation of Charles Dickens’ well-known novel stars Olivia Colman. Here’s when to watch it.

When to Watch Great Expectations on Hulu

Hulu will release the two-episode premiere of Great Expectations on Sunday, March 26. The upcoming series is a coming-of-age story revolving around orphan Pip, portrayed by Fionn Whitehead (Bandersnatch). Joining him are Colman (The Crown) as Miss Havisham, Ashley Thomas (Top Boy) as Jaggers, Johnny Harris (A Christmas Carol) as Magwitch, Shalom Brune-Franklin (The Tourist) as Estella, Hayley Squires (I, Daniel Blake) as Sara, Owen McDonnell (Killing Eve) as Joe, Trystant Gale (Beast) as Compeyson, and Matthew Berry (FX’s What We Do In the Shadows) as Mr. Pumblechuck.

Published in 1861, Great Expectations follows the life of a young boy named Pip, who lives with his sister and her husband in a small village in England in the early 19th century. Pip’s life takes a dramatic turn when the wealthy Miss Havisham invites him to her estate to play with her adopted daughter, Estella.

Steven Knight wrote and executive produced the six-part miniseries. It will also be executive produced by Tom Hardy (Mad Max: Fury Road, The Revenant) and Ridley Scott (Alien, Blade Runner).

Executive producers are Marina Brackenbury and BBC’s Dean Baker, David W. Zucker, Kate Crowe, and Mona Qureshi. The series is a co-production between FX Productions, BBC, Scott Free, and Hardy Son & Baker.