Succession Season 4 HBO Max Release Date & Time

Succession Season 4 is finally premiering on HBO Max.

The fourth and final run of the critically-acclaimed series is only a few days away. Here’s when to watch it.

When to Succession Season 4 on HBO Max

HBO Max will release the first episode of Succession Season 4 at 9 p.m. ET/6 p.m. PT on Sunday, March 26. Directed by Mark Mylod from a script written by Jesse Armstrong, the first installment is titled “The Munsters.” Mylod is a familiar face in Succession, where he worked on a number of episodes in the previous seasons. His credits include several popular TV shows, Game of Thrones in front of them all.

“In season four, the sale of media conglomerate Waystar Royco to tech visionary Lukas Matsson moves ever closer,” reads the season’s synopsis. “The prospect of this seismic sale provokes existential angst and familial division among the Roys as they anticipate what their lives will look like once the deal is completed. A power struggle ensues as the family weighs up a future where their cultural and political weight is severely curtailed.”

The series stars Brian Cox, Jeremy Strong, Alan Ruck, Kieran Culkin, and Sarah Snook. Additionally, Nicholas Braun, Hiam Abbass, Peter Friedman, Matthew Macfadyen, Rob Yang, J. Smith-Cameron Dagmara Dominczyk, Arian Moayed, Justine Lupe, as well as David Rasche, and Fisher Stevens.

Succession showrunner Jesse Armstrong created the Emmy-winning series in addition to executive producing it. The list of executive producers includes Adam McKay, Frank Rich, Kevin Messick, Jane Tranter, Mark Mylod, Tony Roche, as well as Scott Ferguson, Jon Brown, Lucy Prebble, Will Tracy, and Will Ferrell.