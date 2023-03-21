Love Is Blind Season 4 Netflix Release Date & Time

Love is Blind Season 4 is finally hitting Netflix.

The fan-favorite dating reality show is back for its fourth run on the streaming service. Here’s when to watch it.

When to Watch Love Is Blind Season 4

Netflix will release the first episodes of Love Is Blind Season 4 on Friday, March 24. New installments will come weekly until Friday, April 14, when the streaming service will drop the season finale. Once again, Nick and Vanessa Lachey will host Love is Blind. Thanks to its dramatic and emotional moments featuring contestants communicating with each other through pods separated by walls, the unique dating experiment gained popularity over the years.

“Singles who want to be loved for who they are have signed up for a less conventional approach to modern dating in Seattle, and will choose someone to marry without ever meeting them. Over several weeks, the newly engaged couples will move in together, plan their wedding and find out if their physical connection matches their strong emotional bond developed in the Pods. When their wedding day arrives, will real-world realities and external factors push them apart, or will they marry the person they fell blindly in love with? Hosted by Nick and Vanessa Lachey, this addictive 12-episode series will uncover whether looks, race or age do matter, or if love really is blind.”