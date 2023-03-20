Mephisto MCU Special Presentation Reportedly Being Filmed

Marvel Studios has delivered two special presentations to Disney+ so far in the form of Werewolf by Night and The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special. According to a new report, however, another could be coming, and feature the devilish character Mephisto.

The latest report comes courtesy of the latest episode of The Hot Mic podcast, with Above the Line’s Jeff Sneider noting that sources have told him that a special dedicated to Mephisto is being filmed on the set of another Disney+ series, Agatha: Coven of Chaos. To add to that, Sneider also noted that Sacha Baron Cohen would be the one playing Mephisto.

“They told me there’s a Mephisto special shooting right now on the set of [Agatha: Coven of Chaos] with Sacha Baren Cohen,” Sneider said on the podcast. “It sounds like they may be doing his very own special.”

While not too much else is known about the special, Cohen’s role as Mephisto has been rumored for a couple of months now, dating back to an early October report that he would appear in the Agatha-based spin-off. While not too much is known about his role, the insider did note that The Hood — who will be played by Anthony Ramos — will receive his magical powers from Mephisto after coming to a deal with him. In the comics, this deal was done with the cosmic entity Dormammu, who appeared in the 2016 Doctor Strange film. However, that seems to be changing a bit now to accommodate the arrival of Mephisto.

Rumors of Mephisto’s appearance in the Marvel Cinematic Universe have been around for years, with many fans believing that he would show up in WandaVision as the reason for Wanda Maximoff’s control over the town of Westview. However, that wasn’t the case, and now it looks like Mephisto could finally be arriving to the MCU after a long wait.

In the comics, Mephisto is every bit as demonic as fans would imagine. As an immortal demonic entity, Mephisto can manipulate a ton of different things through his magical abilities that include shapeshifting, project illusions, altering time, and more.