Godfather of Harlem Season 3 Episode 9 MGM+ Release Date & Time

Godfather of Harlem Season 3 Episode 9 is just a few days away from hitting MGM+.

With only two episodes left in Season 3, the situation is escalating for Bumpy Johnson, who recently uncovered a CIA plot to assassinate Malcolm X and Che Guevara. Here’s when to watch the next chapter of his story.

When to Watch Godfather of Harlem Season 3 Episode 9

MGM+ will release Godfather of Harlem Season 3 Episode 9 at 9 p.m. ET/PT on Sunday, March 19. Rob Greenlea directed “We Are All Kings” from a script by Chris Brancato and Michael Panes.

“Chin Gigante is released from prison and seeks to excise Joe Colombo from the Commission. Malcolm’s mission to form a coalition of civil rights leaders is interrupted when his house is attacked. Chin discovers who put a hit out on his daughter.”

Godfather of Harlem stars Forest Whitaker, Ilfenesh Hadera, Lucy Fry, and Antoinette Crowe-Legacy. Additionally, Erik LaRay Harvey, Jason Alan Carvell, Michael Raymond-James, and Yul Vazquez, among others.

“Season Three will find Bumpy Johnson continuing to battle for control of Harlem, with other aspirants to the throne, namely the Cuban Mafia from neighboring Spanish Harlem. Taking on the Cuban mob will put Bumpy, his loved ones, and his community in the crosshairs of not only the rival Italians, but ruthless Latin assassins and, ultimately, the CIA. Godfather of Harlem is a collision of the criminal underworld and the civil rights movement during one of the most tumultuous times in American history.”