Agent Elvis Netflix Release Date & Time

Agent Elvis is finally rocking ‘n’ rolling to Netflix this week.

What if Elvis Presley was a secret government spy in addition to a uber-popular singer? Here’s when to watch the upcoming animated series that tries to answer that question.

When to Watch Agent Elvis on Netflix

Netflix will release Agent Elvis at 3 a.m. ET/12 a.m. PT on Friday, March 17. John Eddie and Priscilla Presley co-created and executive produced the series, with Eddie serving as its showrunner and writer. Matthew McConaughey voices Elvis Presley, who’s a global superstar by day and an ass-kicking vigilante by night. Kaitlin Olson (It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia), Johnny Knoxville (Jackass), Niecy Nash (Reno 911!), Tom Kenny (SpongeBob SquarePants), and Don Cheadle (Avengers: Endgame) round out the key cast.

“In the series, Elvis Presley trades in his jumpsuit for a jet pack when he is covertly inducted into a secret government spy program to battle the dark forces that threaten the country he loves – all while holding down his day job as the King Of Rock And Roll,” reads the synopsis.

The guest star lineup includes Ed Helms, Jason Mantzoukas, Christina Hendricks, Kieran Culkin, Chris Elliot, Asif Ali, Fred Armisen, Ego Nwodim, Simon Pegg, Craig Robinson, Gary Cole, George Clinton, Tara Strong, and Tony Cavalero. Priscilla Presley, who was Elvis Presley’s wife and co-founded Elvis Presley Industries, will also voice herself in the show.

The series is executive produced by head writer and showrunner Mike Arnold. Additional executive producers include Kevin Noel, Matthew McConaughey, Chris Prynoski, Shannon Prynoski, Antonio Canobbio, Ben Kalina, Jamie Salter, Corey Salter, Marc Rosen, and Fletcher Moules. It hails from Sony Pictures Animation with Oscar nominee Robert Valley and fashion designer John Varvatos bringing Elvis’ iconic looks into animation.