Shadow & Bone Season 2 Netflix Release Date & Time

Shadow & Bone Season 2 is premiering on Netflix later this week.

Alina Starkov, Mal, and the others are finally back for new adventures. Here’s when to watch them.

When to Watch Shadow & Bone Season 2 on Netflix

Netflix will release Shadow & Bone Season 2 at 3 a.m. ET/12 a.m. PT on Thursday, March 16. Based on Leigh Bardugo’s Grishaverse novels, Shadow and Bone hails from Oscar nominee Eric Heisserer, who created and executive produced the show, in addition to serving as writer and showrunner. The cast includes Jessie Mei Li as Alina, Archie Renaux as Mal, Freddy Carter as Kaz, and Ben Barnes as The Darkling, among others.

“In Season 2, Alina Starkov is on the run,” reads the synopsis. “A beacon of hope to some and a suspected traitor to others, she’s determined to bring down the Shadow Fold and save Ravka from ruin. But General Kirigan has returned to finish what he started. Backed by a terrifying new army of seemingly indestructible shadow monsters and fearsome new Grisha recruits, Kirigan is more dangerous than ever.”

“To stand a fighting chance against him, Alina and Mal rally their own powerful new allies and begin a continent-spanning journey to find two mythical creatures that will amplify her powers. Back in Ketterdam, the Crows must forge new alliances as they contend with old rivals and even older grudges that threaten not only their place in the Barrel, but their very lives. When a chance at a deadly heist comes their way, the Crows will once again find themselves on a collision course with the legendary Sun Summoner.”

The second season will include new cast members like Lewis Tan (Mortal Kombat) as Tolya Yul-Bataar, Anna Leong Brophy (Traces) as Tamar Kir-Bataar, and Patrick Gibson (The OA) as Nikolai Lantsov.

The Shadow and Bone series hails from 21 Laps Entertainment, with Bardugo, 21 Laps’ Shawn Levy, Dan Levine, and Dan Cohen. Josh Barry, Pouya Shahbazian, and Lee Toland Krieger are set as executive producers.