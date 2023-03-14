Bono & The Edge: A Sort of Homecoming, with Dave Letterman Disney+ Release Date & Time

Bono & The Edge: A Sort of Homecoming, with Dave Letterman is hitting Disney+ this week.

The music docu-special focuses on two members of the Irish rock band U2, in addition to featuring the American television host. Here’s when to watch it (sign-up for Disney+ here).

When to Watch Bono & The Edge: A Sort of Homecoming

Disney+ will release Bono & The Edge: A Sort of Homecoming, with Dave Letterman at 3 a.m. ET/12 a.m. PT on Friday, March 17. With the special appearance of David Letterman, the upcoming show features the U2 musicians in a concert performance ahead of their Songs Of Surrender album release in addition to putting the relationship between Bono and The Edge in the spotlight. Songs Of Surrender is a collection of the most iconic U2 songs from across the band’s catalog, re-recorded for the occasion.

“In the docu-special, from Disney Branded Television, Academy Award-winning filmmaker Morgan Neville captures Dave Letterman on his first visit to Dublin to hang out with Bono and The Edge in their hometown, experience Dublin, and join the two U2 musicians for a concert performance unlike any they’ve done before.”

The project hails from Imagine Documentaries, Tremolo Productions, and Dave Letterman’s Worldwide Pants.