Star Trek: Strange New Worlds Blu-ray Giveaway for Star Trek Prequel Series

ComingSoon has three Blu-ray copies of Star Trek: Strange New Worlds Season 1 to give out ahead of the series’ Blu-ray and DVD release on March 21. The series stars Anson Mount, Rebecca Romijn, Ethan Peck, Jess Bush, Christina Chong, Celia Rose Gooding, Melissa Navia, and Babs Olusanmokun.

“A prequel to Star Trek: The Original Series, the show will follow the crew of the USS Enterprise under Captain Christopher Pike,” reads the series’ synopsis.

CBS and Paramount Home Entertainment will also be hosting a 21+ trivia night to celebrate the home entertainment release, which will take place on Friday, March 24 at the Scum and Villainy Cantina in Hollywood at 7 p.m. PST. It will be hosted by Star Trek series advisor Dr. Erin Macdonald. It will feature special guests, giveaways, a limited-time menu with Star Trek-themed food and drinks, an exclusive Q&A with the host and special guest, and a sneak peek at behind-the-scenes footage from Star Trek: Strange New Worlds Season 1.

To enter our Star Trek: Strange New Worlds Season 1 giveaway, you can either retweet the Twitter post below or comment on our corresponding Facebook post. The giveaway lasts until March 28 and entrants must be in the U.S. to be eligible to win. Good luck to all who enter!

Giveaway: Star Trek: Strange New Worlds Blu-ray for Star Trek Prequel Series



RT to enter.



Full details below:https://t.co/fre9svSFpq — ComingSoon.net (@comingsoonnet) March 21, 2023

Season 1 is set to release on Blu-ray and DVD release on March 21.