Report: Netflix Working on US Version of Squid Game

Following the massive popularity of Squid Game, Netflix is reportedly looking into potentially remaking the show in the United States.

The latest report comes during an episode of The Hot Mic podcast, with The Ankler’s Jeff Sneider mentioning that the streamer is working on “a U.S. version” of the hit series. Sneider went on to mention that the unknown timetable for the highly anticipated second season of the series could result in the company deciding to go forward with making its own version of the series.

Sneider noted that he didn’t know what a U.S. version would look like, but did mention that some audiences’ insistence on not watching foreign language properties is another thing that could make Netflix lean into making the series.

The original series, which is fully in Korean, also came under fire when it premiered due to having incorrect English-language subtitles, leading many to not watch the series or wait longer for a fix.

Squid Game hails from writer-director Hwang Dong-Hyuk, who is best known for his works on South Korean films such as The Fortress, Miss Granny, and Silenced. It centers around a group of 456 cash-strapped players who accepted a strange invitation to compete in children’s games at a remote island in hopes of winning 456 billion won. However, they’ll soon find out that the prize comes with deadly high stakes.

The series is led by acclaimed actors Lee Jung-Jae (Along with the Gods), Park Hae-Soo (Prison Playbook), Wi Ha-Joon (Gonjiam: Haunted Asylum), Oh Young-Soo (God of War), Anupam Tripathi (Strangers From Hell), Heo Sung-Tae (Beyond Evil), Kim Joo-Ryoung (Andante), and model Jung Ho-Yeon in her acting TV debut.