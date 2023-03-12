New Girl Leaving Netflix, New Streaming Destinations Set

The hit comedy series New Girl has been streaming on Netflix for nearly a decade but will be finding a new home now, with Variety reporting that the series will be leaving Netflix for Hulu and Peacock next month.

New Girl will be moving to Hulu and Peacock on April 17, 2023, under a shared agreement between Disney and NBCUniversal. The agreement will see the series share streaming rights to all seven seasons of the series, housing all 146 episodes for both subscribers.

The series originally premiered in 2011 and ran for seven years before ending in 2018. The show followed the life of teacher Jessica Day (Zooey Deschanel) after she moves into a Los Angeles loft with three men, Nick Miller (Jake Johnson), Winston Schmidt (Max Greenfield), and Winston Bishop (Lamorne Morris). Other characters in the show included Coach (Damon Wayans Jr.) and Jess’ best friend Cece Parekh (Hannah Simone).

New Girl received massive praise throughout its run and catapulted most of its stars into further superstardom, including both Jake Johnson and Max Greenfield. In total, the series was nominated for five Golden Globe Awards and five Primetime Emmy Awards.