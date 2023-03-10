Mayor of Kingstown Season 2 Episode 9 Paramount+ Release Date & Time

Mayor of Kingstown Season 2 Episode 9 will premiere on Paramount+ later this week.

There are only two episodes left in the second run of Mayor of Kingstown on Paramount+ (sign-up for Paramount+ here). Here’s when to watch the upcoming penultimate episode in Season 2.

When to Watch Mayor of Kingstown Season 2 Episode 9 on Paramount+

Paramount+ will release Mayor of Kingstown Season 2 Episode 9 at 3 a.m. ET/12 a.m. PT on Sunday, March 12. Written by Christian Donovan and James Arcega Tinsley, the installment is titled “Peace in the Valley.”

“Mike and Milo discuss a possible trade. Bunny makes a brazen move and later has a demand for Mike. Mariam looks to track down Jacob. Evelyn is livid with Mike.”

MAYOR OF KINGSTOWN: “Peace in the Valley”- Jeremy Renner as Mike McLusky and Tobi Bamtefa as Deverin “Bunny” Washington in season 2, episode 9 of the Paramount + series MAYOR OF KINGSTOWN. Photo Cr: Dennis P. Mong Jr./Paramount + © 2022 Viacom International Inc. All Rights Reserved. Mayor of Kingstown and all related titles, logos and characters are trademarks of Viacom International Inc.

MAYOR OF KINGSTOWN: “Peace in the Valley”- Hugh Dillon as Ian in season 2, episode 9 of the Paramount + series MAYOR OF KINGSTOWN. Photo Cr: Dennis P. Mong Jr./Paramount + © 2022 Viacom International Inc. All Rights Reserved. Mayor of Kingstown and all related titles, logos and characters are trademarks of Viacom International Inc.

MAYOR OF KINGSTOWN: “Peace in the Valley”- Jeremy Renner as Mike McLusky and Tobi Bamtefa as Deverin “Bunny” Washington in season 2, episode 9 of the Paramount + series MAYOR OF KINGSTOWN. Photo Cr: Dennis P. Mong Jr./Paramount + © 2022 Viacom International Inc. All Rights Reserved. Mayor of Kingstown and all related titles, logos and characters are trademarks of Viacom International Inc.

MAYOR OF KINGSTOWN: “Peace in the Valley”- Tobi Bamtefa as Deverin “Bunny” Washington in season 2, episode 9 of the Paramount + series MAYOR OF KINGSTOWN. Photo Cr: Dennis P. Mong Jr./Paramount + © 2022 Viacom International Inc. All Rights Reserved. Mayor of Kingstown and all related titles, logos and characters are trademarks of Viacom International Inc.

MAYOR OF KINGSTOWN: “Peace in the Valley”- Jeremy Renner as Mike McLusky and Tobi Bamtefa as Deverin “Bunny” Washington in season 2, episode 9 of the Paramount + series MAYOR OF KINGSTOWN. Photo Cr: Dennis P. Mong Jr./Paramount + © 2022 Viacom International Inc. All Rights Reserved. Mayor of Kingstown and all related titles, logos and characters are trademarks of Viacom International Inc.

MAYOR OF KINGSTOWN: “Peace in the Valley”- Jeremy Renner as Mike McLusky and Dianne Wiest as Mariam McLusky in season 2, episode 9 of the Paramount + series MAYOR OF KINGSTOWN. Photo Cr: Dennis P. Mong Jr./Paramount + © 2022 Viacom International Inc. All Rights Reserved. Mayor of Kingstown and all related titles, logos and characters are trademarks of Viacom International Inc.

MAYOR OF KINGSTOWN: “Peace in the Valley”- Dianne Wiest as Mariam McLusky and Jeremy Renner as Mike McLusky in season 2, episode 9 of the Paramount + series MAYOR OF KINGSTOWN. Photo Cr: Dennis P. Mong Jr./Paramount + © 2022 Viacom International Inc. All Rights Reserved. Mayor of Kingstown and all related titles, logos and characters are trademarks of Viacom International Inc.

MAYOR OF KINGSTOWN: “Peace in the Valley”- Derek Webster as Stevie and Hugh Dillon as Ian in season 2, episode 9 of the Paramount + series MAYOR OF KINGSTOWN. Photo Cr: Dennis P. Mong Jr./Paramount + © 2022 Viacom International Inc. All Rights Reserved. Mayor of Kingstown and all related titles, logos and characters are trademarks of Viacom International Inc.

MAYOR OF KINGSTOWN: “Peace in the Valley”- Jeremy Renner as Mike McLusky and Hamish Allan-Headley as Robert in season 2, episode 9 of the Paramount + series MAYOR OF KINGSTOWN. Photo Cr: Dennis P. Mong Jr./Paramount + © 2022 Viacom International Inc. All Rights Reserved. Mayor of Kingstown and all related titles, logos and characters are trademarks of Viacom International Inc.

MAYOR OF KINGSTOWN: “PMAYOR OF KINGSTOWN: “Peace in the Valley”- Jeremy Renner as Mike McLusky and Hamish Allan-Headley as Robert in season 2, episode 9 of the Paramount + series MAYOR OF KINGSTOWN. Photo Cr: Dennis P. Mong Jr./Paramount + © 2022 Viacom International Inc. All Rights Reserved. Mayor of Kingstown and all related titles, logos and characters are trademarks of Viacom International Inc.

MAYOR OF KINGSTOWN: “Peace in the Valley”- Aidan Gillen as Milo Sunter and Jeremy Renner as Mike McLusky in season 2, episode 9 of the Paramount + series MAYOR OF KINGSTOWN. Photo Cr: Dennis P. Mong Jr./Paramount + © 2022 Viacom International Inc. All Rights Reserved. Mayor of Kingstown and all related titles, logos and characters are trademarks of Viacom International Inc.

MAYOR OF KINGSTOWN: “Peace in the Valley”- Dianne Wiest as Mariam McLusky in season 2, episode 9 of the Paramount + series MAYOR OF KINGSTOWN. Photo Cr: Dennis P. Mong Jr./Paramount + © 2022 Viacom International Inc. All Rights Reserved. Mayor of Kingstown and all related titles, logos and characters are trademarks of Viacom International Inc.

MAYOR OF KINGSTOWN: “Peace in the Valley”- Jeremy Renner as Mike McLusky and Hamish Allan-Headley as Robert in season 2, episode 9 of the Paramount + series MAYOR OF KINGSTOWN. Photo Cr: Dennis P. Mong Jr./Paramount + © 2022 Viacom International Inc. All Rights Reserved. Mayor of Kingstown and all related titles, logos and characters are trademarks of Viacom International Inc.

MAYOR OF KINGSTOWN: “Peace in the Valley”- Michael Beach as Kareem in season 2, episode 9 of the Paramount + series MAYOR OF KINGSTOWN. Photo Cr: Dennis P. Mong Jr./Paramount + © 2022 Viacom International Inc. All Rights Reserved. Mayor of Kingstown and all related titles, logos and characters are trademarks of Viacom International Inc.

MAYOR OF KINGSTOWN: “Peace in the Valley”- Jeremy Renner as Mike McLusky in season 2, episode 9 of the Paramount + series MAYOR OF KINGSTOWN. Photo Cr: Dennis P. Mong Jr./Paramount + © 2022 Viacom International Inc. All Rights Reserved. Mayor of Kingstown and all related titles, logos and characters are trademarks of Viacom International Inc.

MAYOR OF KINGSTOWN: “Peace in the Valley”- Jake Schur as Jacob in season 2, episode 9 of the Paramount + series MAYOR OF KINGSTOWN. Photo Cr: Dennis P. Mong Jr./Paramount + © 2022 Viacom International Inc. All Rights Reserved. Mayor of Kingstown and all related titles, logos and characters are trademarks of Viacom International Inc.

MAYOR OF KINGSTOWN: “Peace in the Valley”- Dianne Wiest as Mariam McLusky in season 2, episode 9 of the Paramount + series MAYOR OF KINGSTOWN. Photo Cr: Dennis P. Mong Jr./Paramount + © 2022 Viacom International Inc. All Rights Reserved. Mayor of Kingstown and all related titles, logos and characters are trademarks of Viacom International Inc.

MAYOR OF KINGSTOWN: “Peace in the Valley”- Jeremy Renner as Mike McLusky and Aidan Gillen as Milo Sunter in season 2, episode 9 of the Paramount + series MAYOR OF KINGSTOWN. Photo Cr: Dennis P. Mong Jr./Paramount + © 2022 Viacom International Inc. All Rights Reserved. Mayor of Kingstown and all related titles, logos and characters are trademarks of Viacom International Inc.

MAYOR OF KINGSTOWN: “Peace in the Valley”- Emma Laird as Iris in season 2, episode 9 of the Paramount + series MAYOR OF KINGSTOWN. Photo Cr: Dennis P. Mong Jr./Paramount + © 2022 Viacom International Inc. All Rights Reserved. Mayor of Kingstown and all related titles, logos and characters are trademarks of Viacom International Inc.

MAYOR OF KINGSTOWN: “Peace in the Valley”- Tobi Bamtefa as Deverin “Bunny” Washington in season 2, episode 9 of the Paramount + series MAYOR OF KINGSTOWN. Photo Cr: Dennis P. Mong Jr./Paramount + © 2022 Viacom International Inc. All Rights Reserved. Mayor of Kingstown and all related titles, logos and characters are trademarks of Viacom International Inc.

MAYOR OF KINGSTOWN: “Peace in the Valley”- (L-R) Jeremy Renner as Mike McLusky, Hugh Dillon as Ian and Derek Webster as Stevie in season 2, episode 9 of the Paramount + series MAYOR OF KINGSTOWN. Photo Cr: Dennis P. Mong Jr./Paramount + © 2022 Viacom International Inc. All Rights Reserved. Mayor of Kingstown and all related titles, logos and characters are trademarks of Viacom International Inc.

MAYOR OF KINGSTOWN: “Peace in the Valley”- Jeremy Renner as Mike McLusky and Aidan Gillen as Milo Sunter in season 2, episode 9 of the Paramount + series MAYOR OF KINGSTOWN. Photo Cr: Dennis P. Mong Jr./Paramount + © 2022 Viacom International Inc. All Rights Reserved. Mayor of Kingstown and all related titles, logos and characters are trademarks of Viacom International Inc.

MAYOR OF KINGSTOWN: “Peace in the Valley”- (L-R) Derek Webster as Stevie, Hugh Dillon as Ian and Jeremy Renner as Mike McLusky in season 2, episode 9 of the Paramount + series MAYOR OF KINGSTOWN. Photo Cr: Dennis P. Mong Jr./Paramount + © 2022 Viacom International Inc. All Rights Reserved. Mayor of Kingstown and all related titles, logos and characters are trademarks of Viacom International Inc.

MAYOR OF KINGSTOWN: “Peace in the Valley”- Tobi Bamtefa as Deverin “Bunny” Washington and Pete Burris in season 2, episode 9 of the Paramount + series MAYOR OF KINGSTOWN. Photo Cr: Dennis P. Mong Jr./Paramount + © 2022 Viacom International Inc. All Rights Reserved. Mayor of Kingstown and all related titles, logos and characters are trademarks of Viacom International Inc.

MAYOR OF KINGSTOWN: “Peace in the Valley”- Jeremy Renner as Mike McLusky and Hamish Allan-Headley as Robert in season 2, episode 9 of the Paramount + series MAYOR OF KINGSTOWN. Photo Cr: Dennis P. Mong Jr./Paramount + © 2022 Viacom International Inc. All Rights Reserved. Mayor of Kingstown and all related titles, logos and characters are trademarks of Viacom International Inc.

Mayor of Kingstown Info

The series hails from Oscar nominee Taylor Sheridan, which marks his latest collaboration with Paramount following his hit family drama Yellowstone. Mayor of Kingstown stars Jeremy Renner as Mike McLusky, Dianne Wiest as Miriam McLusky, Taylor Handley as Kyle McLusky, Kyle Chandler as Mitch McLusky, Hugh Dillon as Ian, Emma Laird as Iris, Aidan Gillen as Milo Sunter, and more.

“From Academy Award nominee Taylor Sheridan and Hugh Dillon, Mayor of Kingstown follows the McLusky family, power brokers in Kingstown, Michigan where the business of incarceration is the only thriving industry. Tackling themes of systemic racism, corruption and inequality, the series provides a stark look at their attempt to bring order and justice to a town that has neither.”

Produced by MTV Entertainment Studios and 101 Studios, Mayor of Kingstown is executive produced by Sheridan, Dillon, Renner, Antoine Fuqua, David C. Glasser, Ron Burkle, Bob Yari, and Michael Friedman.