The Last of Us Episode 9 HBO Max Release Date & Time

The Last of Us Episode 9 will serve as the Season 1 finale of the much-appreciated HBO Max series.

The first part of Joel (Pedro Pascal) and Ellie’s (Bella Ramsey) adventure is about to end in the upcoming season finale. Here’s when to watch it.

When to Watch The Last of Us Episode 9 on HBO Max

HBO Max will release The Last of Us Episode 8 at 9 p.m. ET/6 p.m. PT on Sunday, March 12. Written by showrunners Craig Mazin and Neil Druckmann, the upcoming Season 1 finale is titled “Look for the Light.” Ali Abbasi (Shelley, Holy Spider) directed the episode.

“The live-action series takes place 20 years after modern civilization has been destroyed,” reads the series synopsis. “Joel and Ellie, a pair connected through the harshness of the world they live in, are forced to endure brutal circumstances and ruthless killers on a trek across a post-pandemic America.”

What to Read Before The Last of Us Season 1 Finale

ComingSoon has covered the HBO Max flagship show with plenty of news and features. In case you missed them, this will get you all caught up.