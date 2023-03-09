Batman: Caped Crusader Gets 2-Season Order at Amazon

After being scrapped at HBO Max last year, Batman: Caped Crusader has moved to Amazon and has received a two-season order at the streamer.

THR is reporting that the animated series has found its new home after being scrapped following the Warner Bros. and Discovery merger that took place last year. The series was being shopped around and received “intense interest” from multiple streamers as of last August, though it seems that Amazon ended up being the most interested.

Batman: Caped Crusader was first announced back in 2021 and is billed as a more adult animated series focusing on the iconic Batman. The show will be led by Bruce Timm, J.J. Abrams, and Matt Reeves.

While not much of the plot is known, it’s said to be a reimagining of the character that aims to bring things back to their noir roots and focuses on the earlier years of Batman’s journey through Gotham City as a crimefighter before he befriended Commissioner James Gordon and the GCPD.