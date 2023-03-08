Netflix Daredevil Actors ‘Not Expected’ to Return for MCU’s Born Again Series

Alongside the news that Jon Bernthal would be reprising his role as Frank Castle/The Punisher in Daredevil: Born Again, The Hollywood Reporter confirmed that some other cast members might not be coming back.

In the report mentioning that Bernthal would be returning, THR notes that two other prominent cast members “are not expected to return.” The two stars mentioned are Deborah Ann Woll and Elden Henson, who co-starred in the original Netflix series as Karen Page and Foggy Nelson, respectively.

According to the report, neither actor are on the roll call for the upcoming Marvel Studios series, and it’s unclear if they will be re-cast or written out completely.

In the original Netflix series, Karen Page serves as a secretary for lawyer Matt Murdock that becomes a key ally in his crime-fighting routine. Foggy Nelson is Murdock’s best friend and someone who also ends up becoming a confidant and ally as the trio looked to take down Wilson Fisk (Vincent D’Onofrio).

Daredevil: Born Again is described as an 18-episode revival of the original Netflix series, which ran for three seasons. It will feature the return of leading stars Charlie Cox and Vincent D’Onofrio as they reprise their respective roles as Matt Murdock/Daredevil and Wilson Fisk/Kingpin.