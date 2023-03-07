Barry Season 4 to End HBO Series, Bill Hader Issues Statement

Barry Season 4 will be the hit HBO comedy series’ last.

HBO announced today that the final season will premiere on April 16 and will come to an end once its eight episodes are broadcasted.

“It’s been an amazing journey making this show, and it’s bittersweet that the story has come to its natural conclusion,” said Hader in a brief statement.

“After three masterful seasons of Barry, we are eager for viewers to see the powerful, complex and hilarious conclusion to Barry Berkman’s story,” said Amy Gravitt, HBO/HBO Max Executive VP Comedy. “It has been a pleasure working with this immensely talented team including Bill Hader, Alec Berg, Aida Rodgers and the entire exceptional cast and crew.”

Barry is a dark comedy starring Bill Hader as a depressed, low-rent hitman from the Midwest, who suddenly finds himself invested into acting when he discovers an accepting community in a group of eager hopefuls within the LA theater scene. The series also stars Stephen Root (HBO’s All the Way), Sarah Goldberg (Hindsight), Glenn Fleshler (HBO’s True Detective), Anthony Carrigan (Gotham), and Henry Winkler (Arrested Development).

“Cousineau (Winkler) is hailed as a hero as Barry’s (Hader) arrest has shocking consequences. It’s all been leading up to this – the explosive and hilarious final chapter of Barry,” reads the season 4 logline.

Barry is created, directed, and written by Alec Berg (HBO’s Silicon Valley) and Bill Hader. Executive producers are Berg, Hader, Aida Rodgers, and Liz Sarnoff with Julie Camino producing.