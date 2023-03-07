The Devil in the White City Series Not Moving Forward at Hulu

After several months since the TV adaptation of The Devil in the White City was granted a series order at Hulu, The Hollywood Reporter brings word that the Disney-owned streamer has ultimately decided to exit the long-in-development project. The surprise cancellation comes after Keanu Reeves and director Todd Field had left the series in October 2022.

The outlet’s sources note that ABC Signature is currently planning to shop The Devil in the White City adaptation to other networks and streamers. Before Hulu departed the series, award-winning actors Jeremy Allen White (Shameless, The Bear) and Jude Law (Star Wars: Skeleton Crew) were in negotiations for the leading roles along with director Matt Ross. Despite this setback, it has been confirmed that White, Law, and Ross are still in talks.

Based on Erik Larson’s 2003 historical thriller novel, The Devil in the White City centers around two characters at the Chicago World’s Fair of 1893: Daniel H. Burnham, a brilliant and fastidious architect who’s racing to make his mark on the world; and Dr. Henry H. Holmes, a handsome and cunning doctor who’s secretly a serial killer that seduces, tortures, and mutilates young women in his own castle.

The series adaptation is being written and executive produced by Sam Shaw, who is also set as the showrunner. The project was first announced in 2019, with Leonardo DiCaprio and Martin Scorsese serving as executive producers. Executive producers are Rick Yorn, Sam Shaw, Jennifer Davisson, and Stacey Sher. It is a production by ABC Signature, Appian Way, and Paramount TV Studios.