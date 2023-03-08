Miley Cyrus – Endless Summer Vacation (Backyard Sessions) Disney+ Release Date & Time

Miley Cyrus – Endless Summer Vacation (Backyard Sessions) is hitting Disney+ this week.

Disney Channel superstar Cyrus is coming back home with a special on Disney+ (sign-up for the streaming service here). Here’s when to watch it.

When to Watch Miley Cyrus – Endless Summer Vacation (Backyard Sessions) on Disney+

Disney+ will release Miley Cyrus – Endless Summer Vacation (Backyard Sessions) at 1 p.m. ET/10 a.m. PT on Friday, March 10. Jacob Bixenman and Brendan Walter are the directors, with Marcell Rév serving as director of photography. Cyrus began her career as an actress with her breakout role as Miley Stewart/Hannah Montana on the Disney Channel television series Hannah Montana which run from 2006 to 2011. Over the years, she alternated her career as a musician and as an actress, starring in So Undercover (2012), Crisis in Six Scenes (2016), Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 (2017), and Black Mirror (2019). The upcoming show hails from Cyrus herself, RadicalMedia, HopeTown Entertainment, Crush Management, and Columbia Records.

“Miley Cyrus takes the stage in this must-see, Disney+ music event, Miley Cyrus – Endless Summer Vacation (Backyard Sessions). For the first time ever, Miley performs songs from “Endless Summer Vacation,” including her hit single “Flowers,” seven additional tracks from the album, one of her chart-topping classic hits and a special performance with Rufus Wainwright.”