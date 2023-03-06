MH370: The Plane That Disappeared Netflix Release Date & Time

MH370: The Plane That Disappeared is premiering on Netflix soon.

The upcoming documentary series will deal with the notorious Malaysian Airlines Flight 370 incident. Here’s when to watch it.

When to Watch MH370: The Plane That Disappeared on Netflix

Netflix will release MH370: The Plane That Disappeared at 3 a.m. ET/12 a.m. PT on Wednesday, March 8. Directed by Louise Malkinson, the three-part series will deal with what happened in 2014 when a commercial airliner vanished during a flight from Kuala Lumpur to Beijing without a trace. Rather than attempting to solve the mystery of the plane’s disappearance, the documentary explores the personal stories of those left behind. The series also includes interviews with a range of people from different nationalities. Harry Hewland produced the series, with Sam Maynard and Fiona Stourton serving as executive producers.

“Malaysian Airlines Flight 370 was supposed to be a routine trip: A redeye from Kuala Lumpur to Beijing, with 239 passengers and crew on board. But shortly after takeoff on a calm 2014 night, MH370 vanished from radar screens for good. The shocking disappearance of a commercial airliner made headlines, sparked riots, plunged the passengers’ next of kin into a nightmare, and generated a global search for answers that never came.”

“Set across seven countries, this gripping documentary series from RAW uses powerful archives to reconstruct the night of the disappearance, giving viewers the chance to explore three of the most contentious theories about the plane’s disappearance. It also features interviews with family members, scientists, journalists, and the ordinary people around the world who, after nine years, refuse to give up hope of an explanation. It’s a story full of conspiracies and rabbit holes, shadowy figures and official silence – but most of all, it’s an opportunity to keep alive the memory of those who were lost in one of the great unsolved mysteries of our time and to keep pushing for answers.”