You Season 4 Part 2 Netflix Release Date & Time

You Season 4 Part 2 will unveil Joe Goldberg’s fate on Netflix in just a few days.

Penn Badgley’s toxic and delusional stalker Joe Goldberg is back on Netflix for the last batch of episodes in You Season 4. Here’s when to watch it.

When to Watch You Season 4 Part 2 on Netflix

Netflix will add You Season 4 Part 2 to its content at 3 a.m. ET/12 a.m. PT on Thursday, March 9. Based on Caroline Kepnes’s novel series, You centers around Joe Goldberg, a bookstore manager obsessed with a customer to the point that he’ll do anything to get close to her, including murder.

“After his previous life went up in flames, Joe Goldberg has fled to Europe to escape his ‘messy’ past, adopt a new identity, and, of course, to pursue true love,” reads the synopsis. “But Joe soon finds himself in the strange new role of reluctant detective as he discovers he may not be the only killer in London. Now, his future depends on identifying and stopping whoever’s targeting his new friend group of uber-wealthy socialites…”

You Season 4 stars Penn Badgley, Tati Gabrielle, Charlotte Ritchie, Lukas Gage, Ed Speleers, Tilly Keeper, Amy-Leigh Hickman, Niccy Lin, Aidan Cheng, Brad Alexander, Ozioma Whenu, and Eve Austin.

Sera Gamble and Greg Berlanti developed You, with Gamble also serving as the showrunner. The series is produced by Berlanti Productions, Man Sewing Dinosaur, and Alloy Entertainment in association with Warner Horizon Scripted Television. Berlanti, Gamble, Sarah Schechter, Leslie Morgenstein, Gina Girolamo, and Marcos Siega are executive producers.