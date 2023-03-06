Boom! Boom! The World vs. Boris Becker Release Date Set on Apple TV+

Apple TV+ has announced the release of Boom! Boom! The World vs. Boris Becker on April 7. The two-part documentary series by Academy Award-winning filmmaker Alex Gibney and producer John Battsek will delve into the life of tennis sensation Boris Becker. Best known for 2007’s Taxi to the Dark Side, Gibney served as writer and director on the docuseries on Becker’s high-profile and tumultuous personal life, who made history by winning The Wimbledon Championships at just 17 years old, among other accomplishments. The first part of the docuseries premiered at the Berlin International Film Festival.

Filmed over three years with exclusive access to Becker, Boom! Boom! The World vs. Boris Becker includes personal interviews with the protagonist. In April 2022, Becker was sentenced to two-and-a-half years in prison for hiding assets to avoid paying his debts. The series will also feature interviews with Becker’s immediate family, as well as tennis stars like John McEnroe, Bjorn Borg, Novak Djokovic, Mats Wilander, and Michael Stich.

Boom! Boom! The World vs. Boris Becker is a co-production between Battsek’s Ventureland and Gibney’s Jigsaw Productions, in association with Lorton Entertainment.