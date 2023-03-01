Zero Day: Robert De Niro Thriller Series Ordered at Netflix

After reports that Robert De Niro was set to star in an upcoming limited series for Netflix titled Zero Day, the streamer has officially ordered the project, confirming that the project will move along in development. The TV series will be comprised of six episodes.

The project hails from producers Eric Newman and Noah Oppenheim, and will be a political thriller that sees De Niro play a former U.S. President. De Niro is also set to executive produce the series, along with Newman and Oppenheim.

According to a logline for the series, “Zero Day asks the question on everyone’s mind — how do we find truth in a world in crisis, one seemingly being torn apart by forces outside our control? And in an era rife with conspiracy theory and subterfuge, how much of those forces are products of our own doing, perhaps even of our own imagining?”

“I am a lifelong fan of Robert De Niro. To have him as a producing partner and star in this show is beyond my wildest dreams,” said creator Eric Newman. “And Lesli Linka Glatter has directed so many of my favorite episodes of television; she was our clear first choice to direct this show. I am grateful to Netflix for their continued faith and support and thrilled to be in business with the amazing creative team of Noah, Lesli, and Jonathan on this timely (and terrifying) series.”

This marks the first regular television role of De Niro’s incredibly long and storied career. Often hailed as one of the greatest actors in Hollywood’s history, his career is filled with iconic roles and films, including titles like Taxi Driver, Raging Bull, The Godfather Part II, The Deer Hunter, and more. During his career, De Niro has won several awards, including two Academy Awards and a Golden Globe award.

Most recently, De Niro appeared in David O. Russell’s 2022 film Amsterdam and will appear in Martin Scorsese’s next film, 2023’s Killers of the Flower Moon.