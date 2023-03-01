Frasier Sequel Series: Bebe Neuwirth to Return as Dr. Lilith Sternin

Another returning cast member has been announced to have a guest role in the upcoming Frasier sequel series, as Bebe Neuwirth is set to appear in the revival.

According to Variety, Neuwirth will once again be playing Frasier Crane’s ex-wife Dr. Lilith Sternin. The character first debuted with Kelsey Grammer’s Crane on Cheers, then went on to appear in numerous episodes of Frasier. By the end of the spin-off, Neuwirth’s character was on good terms with Frasier, though the synopsis of the episode in which she appears suggests the former couple may be at odds again.

“When they reunite at Freddy’s birthday party, Lilith, in classic form, is far from pleased about having to share Freddy (Jack Cutmore-Scott) now that Frasier is back living in Boston,” reads the synopsis. “What begins as a fun party with friends and family, inevitably becomes a Lilith-and-Frasier showdown for the ages!”

The Frasier sequel hails from writers Chris Harris and Joe Cristalli. It will feature the return of Grammer as he reprises his iconic titular role. He will also be joined by previously announced cast member Nicholas Lyndhurst as Alan Cornwall, who’s Frasier’s old college buddy turned university professor.

“Frasier is off to a different city with new challenges to face, new relationships to forge, and an old dream or two to finally fulfill,” reads the logline. “Frasier has re-entered the building!”

Frasier ran on-air for eleven seasons from 1993 to 2004. It earned a total of 108 Emmy nominations and won 37 of them, including Outstanding Comedy Series and Outstanding Lead Actor in a Comedy Series for Grammer’s performance as Frasier Crane. In addition, the series also earned Grammer two Golden Globe Awards for Best Actor.

The original series featured a number of guest-stars who provided their voices as callers, including Gillian Anderson, Halle Berry, Jodie Foster, Carrie Fisher, Linda Hamilton, Helen Mirren, Ben Stiller, Kevin Bacon, Billy Crystal, and more.