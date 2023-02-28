Daisy Jones & the Six Prime Video Release Date & Time

Daisy Jones & the Six is coming to Prime Video this week.

There is much talk about the upcoming limited musical-drama series’ premiere on the Amazon-own streaming service. Here’s when to watch it.

When to Watch Daisy Jones & the Six on Prime Video

Prime Video will release the first three installments of Daisy Jones & the Six at 12 a.m. ET on Friday, March 3. On the West Coast, fans can watch it starting at 9 p.m. on Tuesday, March 2. New episodes will follow weekly until the series finale on March 24. The show is created by Scott Neustadter and Michael H. Weber, with Neustadter and Will Graham serving as showrunners and executive producers. The series will feature 24 original songs, which will be performed by the cast.

“The limited musical-drama series detailing the rise and precipitous fall of a renowned rock band,” reads the synopsis. “In 1977, Daisy Jones & The Six were on top of the world. Fronted by two charismatic lead singers — Daisy Jones and Billy Dunne — the band had risen from obscurity to fame. And then, after a sold-out show at Chicago’s Soldier Field, they called it quits. Now, decades later, the band members finally agree to reveal the truth. This is the story of how an iconic band imploded at the height of its powers.

The limited drama stars Riley Keough as Daisy Jones, Sam Claflin as Billy Dunne, Camila Morrone as Camila Dunne, Will Harrison as Graham Dunne, Suki Waterhouse as Karen Sirko, Josh Whitehouse as Eddie Roundtree, Sebastian Chacon as Warren Rhodes, Nabiyah Be as Simone Jackson, and Tom Wright as Teddy Price, with a special guest appearance by Timothy Olyphant as Rod Reyes.

Executive producers are Reese Witherspoon and Lauren Neustadter for Hello Sunshine, Brad Mendelsohn for Circle of Confusion, and James Ponsoldt, with Reid set as a producer. It features original songs by Grammy Nominated producer Blake Mills and a number of other talented co-writers.