Warner Bros. Discovery Sues Paramount Over South Park Streaming Rights

Warner Bros. Discovery has filed a lawsuit against Paramount Global, alleging that the latter company backed out of certain parts of their $500 million licensing deal for the streaming rights to South Park.

According to a report from Variety, the suit — which was filed Friday in New York State Supreme Court — claims that Paramount breached its contract by purposely steering South Park specials and other content to its own streaming platform, Paramount+.

The suit also alleges that Paramount “blatantly intended to prop up Paramount+ at the expense of Warner/HBO,” and that Paramount engaged in “multiple and flagrant duplicitous contortions of fact and breaches of contract.”

In a statement from Warner, the company says that it’s bringing the lawsuit forward in order to “vindicate its rights and recover the hundreds of millions of dollars in damages incurred as a result of Defendants’ misconduct.”

Back in 2019, HBO Max and Paramount came to an agreement for rights to South Park episodes, which would allow the entirety of South Park‘s library, as well as the 1999 film South Park: Bigger, Longer & Uncut, to be put onto HBO Max.