The Last of Us Episode 7 HBO Max Release Date & Time

The Last of Us Episode 7 is premiering on HBO Max in a matter of days.

With only three episodes left in Season 1, the stakes are higher than ever for Joel (Pedro Pascal) and Ellie (Bella Ramsey). Here’s when to watch the continuation of their journey to find the Fireflies.

When to Watch The Last of Us Episode 7 on HBO Max

HBO Max will release The Last of Us Episode 7 at 9 p.m. ET/6 p.m. PT on Sunday, February 26. Directed by Liza Johnson from a script penned by Neil Druckmann, the episode is titled “Left Behind.” Johnson’s credits include episodes of several popular shows, including American Horror Story, Silicon Valley, and What We Do in the Shadows. While HBO Max hasn’t released an official synopsis for the episode, fans who played the game already know “Left Behind” will show a pivotal part of Ellie’s story.

“The live-action series takes place 20 years after modern civilization has been destroyed,” reads the series synopsis. “Joel and Ellie, a pair connected through the harshness of the world they live in, are forced to endure brutal circumstances and ruthless killers on a trek across a post-pandemic America.”

What to Read Before The Last of Us Episode 7

ComingSoon has covered the HBO Max flagship show with plenty of news and features. In case you missed them, this will get you all caught up.

The Last of Us Info

The Mandalorian‘s Pascal portrays the live-action adaptation of Joel, while Game of Thrones alum Ramsey portrays Ellie. The cast includes Gabriel Luna (Terminator: Dark Fate) as Tommy Miller, Nico Parker (Dumbo) as Joel’s daughter Sarah, Anna Torv (Mindhunter) as Tess, and Merle Dandridge (The Flight Attendant) as she reprises her role from the video games as Marlene, the leader of a resistance group known as the Fireflies. It also features Jeffrey Pierce (Bosch) as Perry, Murray Bartlett (The White Lotus) as Frank, Nick Offerman (Fargo) as Bill, and Storm Reid (Euphoria) as Riley.

Chernobyl creator Mazin and game writer Neil Druckmann executive produced and co-wrote The Last of Us live-action series. Druckmann also served as one of the directors. It is a co-production with Sony Pictures Television in association with PlayStation Productions. It is a co-production with Sony Pictures Television in association with PlayStation Productions. Executive producers are Carolyn Strauss, Naughty Dog President Evan Wells, and PlayStation Productions’ Asad Qizilbash and Carter Swan.