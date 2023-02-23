1923 Episode 8 Paramount+ Release Date & Time

Paramount+ set the 1923 Episode 8 release date at 3 a.m. ET/12 a.m. PT on Sunday, February 26. The upcoming episode is titled “Nothing Left to Lose.” Much to the fans’ delight, 1923will return for another run on Paramount+. The series comes from Taylor Sheridan, best known for his work on Yellowstone, which premiered on the Paramount Network in 2018. Season 1 of 1923 has been generally well-received, both in terms of viewership and quality.
“The feud between Whitfield, Banner, and the Duttons reaches the point of no return,” reads the synopsis for the 1923 Season 1 finale. “Spencer and Alexandra encounter a different kind of peril on their passenger ship home. Marshalls track Teonna, who finds a rare respite of hope.”
Take a look at the 1923 Episode 8 photos here.
1923 is bed by acting veterans Harrison Ford and Helen Mirren. The cast also features Brandon Sklenar, Darren Mann, Michelle Randolph, James Badge Dale, Marley Shelton, Brian Geraghty, Aminah Nieves, Julia Schlaepfer, and Jerome Flynn. The list of executive producers includes Sheridan, John Linson, Art Linson, David C. Glasser, Ron Burkle, Bob Yari, and Ben Richardson.
When I'm not feasting my eyes on the Lord of the Rings trilogy, I'm probably watching some MMA fights. I was the first kid in my school to defeat Sin, and I'm proud of that. Born in Romania, raised in Italy, living in France and dreaming about the United States. Sic Parvis Magna.