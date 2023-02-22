True Blood & Six Feet Under Revivals Dead at HBO

The revivals of HBO’s True Blood and Six Feet Under are no longer happening, according to HBO Max’s content CEO Casey Bloys in an interview with Variety.

The two series were rumored to have new revivals in the works at HBO. According to Bloys, however, a Six Feet Under revival was never really in the cards. As for the planned True Blood revival, which was indeed in development, it ended up not working out, with Bloys noting that some scripts were written, “but nothing that felt like it got there.”

True Blood originally premiered in 2008 and is based on The Southern Vampire Mysteries series of novels by Charlaine Harris. The show revolves around Sookie Stackhouse (Anna Paquin), a telepathic waitress who lives in a rural town in Louisiana and finds herself thrust into the politics and day-to-day lives of vampires. Alongside Paquin, True Blood starred Stephen Moyer, Sam Trammell, Ryan Kwanten, Rutina Wesley, Alexander Skarsgård, Lizzy Caplan, Deborah Ann Woll, and more.

Six Feet Under premiered in 2001, and starred Peter Krause, Michael C. Hall, Frances Conroy, Lauren Ambrose, Freddy Rodriguez, and more. The series centered around the death of a funeral home director who gives ownership of the company to his two sons.

The series was a massive hit for HBO and is widely regarded as one of the greatest television series of all time, with its finale also praised for being one of the best finales of any television series in history. In total, Six Feet Under won nine Emmy Awards, three Screen Actors Guild Awards, three Golden Globe Awards, and a Peabody Award during its four-year run.