Paramount+ March 2023 Schedule: New TV & Movie Release Dates

A supernatural drama starring Disney Channel alum Peyton List tops the Paramount+ March 2023 schedule.
On March 9, the streaming service (sign-up for Paramount+ here) will add School Spirits to its available content. The series is created and executive produced by Nate and Megan Trinrud, with Oliver Goldstick set as the showrunner. Goldstick is also executive producing along with Max Winkler, who is directing the first two episodes of the 8-episode season. It stars List, Kristian Flores, Spencer MacPherson, Kiara Pichardo, Sarah Yarkin, Nick Pugliese, Rainbow Wedell, Milo Manheim, Josh Zuckerman, and Maria Dizzia.
“In the series, Maddie, a teen girl stuck in the afterlife investigating her mysterious disappearance,” reads the synopsis. “Maddie goes on a crime-solving journey as she adjusts to high school in the afterlife, but the closer she gets to uncovering the truth, the more secrets and lies she discovers.”
Paramount+ March 2023 Schedule
March 1
- Baby Shark’s Big Show (Season 1)
- Celebrity True Crime Story (Season 1)
- Survivor (Season 44)
- True Lies (Season 1)
- 10 Cloverfield Lane
- 12 Years a Slave
- Air Force One
- American Hustle
- Amistad
- An Inconvenient Sequel: Truth to Power
- An Inconvenient Truth
- An Unfinished Life
- Anomalisa
- Antwone Fisher
- Arrivederci, Baby!
- Back Roads
- Behind Enemy Lines
- Biker Boyz
- Bridget Jones’s Diary
- Bruce Lee, The Legend
- Bugsy Malone
- Coach Carter
- Crimson Tide
- Detective Story
- Downsizing
- El Paso
- Existenz
- Extraordinary Measures
- Ferris Bueller’s Day Off
- Flight to Tangier
- Florence Foster Jenkins
- For Colored Girls
- Forbidden City Cop
- Foxfire
- Friday The 13th – Part II
- G.I. Blues
- G.I. Jane
- Galaxy Quest
- Game of Death
- Gangs of New York
- Heartbreakers
- Hostage
- Hot Rod
- I Walk Alone
- Imagine That
- In Too Deep
- Into the Wild
- Jackass Number Two
- Jailbreakers
- Joan of Arc
- Kate & Leopold
- King Creole
- Lady Jane
- Last of the Mohicans: Director’s Cut
- Let It Ride
- Life of Pi
- Little Fauss and Big Halsy
- Love Story
- Marie Antoinette
- Meet the Navy
- My Favorite Spy
- Naked Gun
- Necessary Roughness
- Obsessed
- Once Upon A Time In The West
- Paid in Full
- Popeye
- Proof
- Red Dawn
- Road House
- Rounders
- Rules of Engagement
- Sahara
- Salmon Fishing in the Yemen
- School Ties
- Scream 4
- Selma
- Seven Psychopaths
- Shine a Light
- Snake Eyes
- Steel Magnolias
- Strange Wilderness
- Suburbicon
- Sunset Boulevard
- Sweet Revenge
- The Actors
- The Adventures Of Shark Boy & Lava Girl In 3-D
- The April Fools
- The Assassination Bureau
- The Babysitter
- The Blue Iguana
- The Caddy
- The Cowboy and the Lady
- The Dead Zone
- The Gambler
- The Hunted
- The Last Tycoon
- The Longest Yard
- The Lovely Bones
- The Master
- The Naked Gun 2 1/2: The Smell of Fear
- The Naked Gun: From the Files of Police Squad!
- The Nutty Professor
- The Optimists
- The Out-of-Towners
- The Patsy
- The Piano
- The Rock
- The Singing Detective
- The Sixth Sense
- The Sterile Cuckoo
- The Terminal
- The Three Amigos
- The To Do List
- The Tuxedo
- The Usual Suspects
- The Yearling
- There’s Something About Mary
- True Grit
- Under Capricorn
- Varsity Blues
- Walking and Talking
- Westward Ho
- Whiskey Tango Foxtrot
- Wishful Thinking
- You’re Never Too Young
- Zoolander
- Zoolander 2
March 3
- Waco: The Aftermath (Season 1)
March 6
- The Visitor
March 8
- Hey Duggee (Season 1)
- RuPaul’s Drag Race (Season 14)
- RuPaul’s Drag Race: UNTUCKED (Season 13)
March 9
- School Spirits premiere
March 10
- This is Christmas
March 15
- VH1’s Couples Retreat (Season 2)
- True Life Crime (Season 2)
March 17
- How The Tables Have Turned (Season 1)
March 19
- My Little Pony: The Movie
March 26
- Judy
- Rabbit Hole premiere
March 29
- Jersey Shore: Family Vacation (Season 4)
- Messyness (Seasons 1-2)
- Teen Mom 2 (Season 11)
- The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air (Seasons 1-6)
March 30
- The Followers (Season 1)
March 31
- Rock Dog 3: Battle the Beat