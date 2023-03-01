Paramount+ March 2023 Schedule: New TV & Movie Release Dates

A supernatural drama starring Disney Channel alum Peyton List tops the Paramount+ March 2023 schedule.

On March 9, the streaming service (sign-up for Paramount+ here) will add School Spirits to its available content. The series is created and executive produced by Nate and Megan Trinrud, with Oliver Goldstick set as the showrunner. Goldstick is also executive producing along with Max Winkler, who is directing the first two episodes of the 8-episode season. It stars List, Kristian Flores, Spencer MacPherson, Kiara Pichardo, Sarah Yarkin, Nick Pugliese, Rainbow Wedell, Milo Manheim, Josh Zuckerman, and Maria Dizzia.

“In the series, Maddie, a teen girl stuck in the afterlife investigating her mysterious disappearance,” reads the synopsis. “Maddie goes on a crime-solving journey as she adjusts to high school in the afterlife, but the closer she gets to uncovering the truth, the more secrets and lies she discovers.”

Paramount+ March 2023 Schedule

March 1

Baby Shark’s Big Show (Season 1)

(Season 1) Celebrity True Crime Story (Season 1)

(Season 1) Survivor (Season 44)

(Season 44) True Lies (Season 1)

(Season 1) 10 Cloverfield Lane

12 Years a Slave

Air Force One

American Hustle

Amistad

An Inconvenient Sequel: Truth to Power

An Inconvenient Truth

An Unfinished Life

Anomalisa

Antwone Fisher

Arrivederci, Baby!

Back Roads

Behind Enemy Lines

Biker Boyz

Bridget Jones’s Diary

Bruce Lee, The Legend

Bugsy Malone

Coach Carter

Crimson Tide

Detective Story

Downsizing

El Paso

Existenz

Extraordinary Measures

Ferris Bueller’s Day Off

Flight to Tangier

Florence Foster Jenkins

For Colored Girls

Forbidden City Cop

Foxfire

Friday The 13th – Part II

G.I. Blues

G.I. Jane

Galaxy Quest

Game of Death

Gangs of New York

Heartbreakers

Hostage

Hot Rod

I Walk Alone

Imagine That

In Too Deep

Into the Wild

Jackass Number Two

Jailbreakers

Joan of Arc

Kate & Leopold

King Creole

Lady Jane

Last of the Mohicans: Director’s Cut

Let It Ride

Life of Pi

Little Fauss and Big Halsy

Love Story

Marie Antoinette

Meet the Navy

My Favorite Spy

Naked Gun

Necessary Roughness

Obsessed

Once Upon A Time In The West

Paid in Full

Popeye

Proof

Red Dawn

Road House

Rounders

Rules of Engagement

Sahara

Salmon Fishing in the Yemen

School Ties

Scream 4

Selma

Seven Psychopaths

Shine a Light

Snake Eyes

Steel Magnolias

Strange Wilderness

Suburbicon

Sunset Boulevard

Sweet Revenge

The Actors

The Adventures Of Shark Boy & Lava Girl In 3-D

The April Fools

The Assassination Bureau

The Babysitter

The Blue Iguana

The Caddy

The Cowboy and the Lady

The Dead Zone

The Gambler

The Hunted

The Last Tycoon

The Longest Yard

The Lovely Bones

The Master

The Naked Gun 2 1/2: The Smell of Fear

The Naked Gun: From the Files of Police Squad!

The Nutty Professor

The Optimists

The Out-of-Towners

The Patsy

The Piano

The Rock

The Singing Detective

The Sixth Sense

The Sterile Cuckoo

The Terminal

The Three Amigos

The To Do List

The Tuxedo

The Usual Suspects

The Yearling

There’s Something About Mary

True Grit

Under Capricorn

Varsity Blues

Walking and Talking

Westward Ho

Whiskey Tango Foxtrot

Wishful Thinking

You’re Never Too Young

Zoolander

Zoolander 2

March 3

Waco: The Aftermath (Season 1)

March 6

The Visitor

March 8

Hey Duggee (Season 1)

(Season 1) RuPaul’s Drag Race (Season 14)

(Season 14) RuPaul’s Drag Race: UNTUCKED (Season 13)

March 9

School Spirits premiere

March 10

This is Christmas

March 15

VH1’s Couples Retreat (Season 2)

(Season 2) True Life Crime (Season 2)

March 17

How The Tables Have Turned (Season 1)

March 19

My Little Pony: The Movie

March 26

Judy

Rabbit Hole premiere

March 29

Jersey Shore: Family Vacation (Season 4)

(Season 4) Messyness (Seasons 1-2)

(Seasons 1-2) Teen Mom 2 (Season 11)

(Season 11) The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air (Seasons 1-6)

March 30

The Followers (Season 1)

March 31