Liam Neeson Has No Desire for a Qui-Gon Jinn Spin-off Series

While appearing on Watch What Happens Live, Star Wars star Liam Neeson revealed his feelings on Disney+’s approach to spin-offs.

When asked by a caller if he was angling for a spin-off about Qui-Gon Jinn — his character from Star Wars: Episode I – The Phantom Menace — Neeson explained that he’s not interested, as the spin-offs have “taken away the mystery and the magic” of the series.

“No, I’m not,” Neeson answered. “There’s so many spin-offs of Star Wars. It’s diluting it to me, and it’s taken away the mystery and the magic in a weird way.”

Neeson then explained to Ant-Man star Paul Rudd, who was sitting beside him as another guest on the show, that though he reprised the role of Qui-Gon for the finale of last year’s Obi-Wan Kenobi, that was enough for him.

“It was nice to do the little bit with Ewan [McGregor] after 25 years, 24 years, you know? I did a TV version, appeared in the last episode had two lines,” Neeson described. “And that was cool — I loved it. But that’s it.”

Check out the video of Liam Neeson’s answer below:

Obi-Wan Kenobi saw the return of Ewan McGregor to the Star Wars universe as he reprised his iconic role as the titular Jedi master, whom he famously portrayed in George Lucas’ prequel trilogy. It also featured the return of fellow Star War alums Hayden Christensen as Darth Vader, Joel Edgerton as Owen Lars, and Liam Neeson as Qui-Gon Jinn.