Outer Banks Season 3 Netflix Release Date & Time

Outer Banks Season 3 is just a few hours away from hitting Netflix.

The appreciated Netflix show mixes adventure, mystery, and romance, besides featuring a talented cast of young actors. Here’s when to watch the upcoming season.

When to Watch Outer Banks Season 3 on Netflix

Netflix will release Outer Banks Season 3 at 3 a.m. ET/12 a.m. PT on Thursday, February 23. Created by Josh Pate, Jonas Pate, and Shannon Burke, the series follows a group of teenagers, known as the “Pogues,” who live in the Outer Banks of North Carolina. The series has received praise for its captivating storyline, character development, and beautiful portrayal of the Outer Banks.

The series stars Chase Stokes, Madelyn Cline, Madison Bailey, Jonathan Daviss, Rudy Pankow, Austin North, Drew Starkey, and Charles Esten. Additionally, Elizabeth Mitchell, Caroline Arapoglou, Carlacia Grant, Cullen Moss, Julia Antonelli, Nicholas Cirillo, and Deion Smith.

“After losing the gold and fleeing the Outer Banks, Season 3 finds the Pogues washed ashore on a desert island that, for a brief moment, seems like an idyllic home,” reads the synopsis. “Officially deemed “Poguelandia,” the island’s newest residents spend their days fishing, swimming, and reveling in the carefree lifestyle of their temporary dwelling.

“But things quickly go south for John B, Sarah, Kiara, Pope, JJ, and Cleo when they find themselves once again caught up in a race for the treasure, quite literally running for their lives. They’re broke and far from home, they can’t trust anyone, Ward and Rafe are hungry for revenge, and there’s a ruthless Caribbean Don who will stop at nothing to find the bounty. Was the treasure ever within their reach? Or was it all a trap to stop them once and for all? Either way, it’s the Pogues against the world — and the only way out is together.”