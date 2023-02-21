Snowfall Season 6 Hulu Release Date & Time

Snowfall Season 6 is finally coming to Hulu.

The sixth and final season of the series following the story of Damson Idris’ Franklin Saint turning into a drug dealer is just a few hours away. Here’s when to watch it.

When to Watch Snowfall Season 6 on Hulu

Hulu will release the first episodes of Snowfall Season 6 at 3 a.m. ET/12 a.m. PT on Thursday, February 23. The streaming service will release the first two installments immediately after their air on FX, then new episodes will follow weekly. Since its premiere on the FX network in 2017, critics and audiences have praised the series for its realistic portrayal of drug trafficking.

Idris is reprising his role as Franklin Saint. The series also stars Carter Hudson, Angela Lewis, and Amin Joseph, among others. Oscar nominee John Singleton created the show with Eric Amadio and Dave Andron. The list of executive producers includes Singleton, Andron, Thomas Schlamme, Amadio, Michael London, Trevor Engelson, Leonard Chang, Walter Mosley, and Julie DeJoi.

“It’s October 1986 in this sixth and final season, as civil war threatens to destroy the Saint family. Franklin (Damson Idris) is desperate, forced to rob his Aunt Louie (Angela Lewis) and Uncle Jerome (Amin Joseph) after being wiped out by former CIA officer Teddy McDonald (Carter Hudson). Meanwhile, Louie has taken over Franklin’s role as Teddy’s sole buyer, undercutting her nephew and creating a competing empire in the process,” reads the synopsis. “Franklin is now faced with losing everyone he loves and everything he’s built, and coming through it all will mean out-maneuvering the KGB, the DEA and the CIA, as well as avoiding the LAPD’s fully militarized, fully corrupt, C.R.A.S.H units. When everyone has their backs against the wall, who will they become in order to survive?”