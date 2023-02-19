X-Men ’97 Season 2 Production Update Given By Wolverine Voice Actor

Cal Dodd, the voice of Wolverine in X-Men: The Animated Series, posted a video on Twitter that provides a small X-Men ’97 update.

In the video, Dodd — who is wielding his own Wolverine claws and donning an X-Men jacket — states that he is working on the beginning of X-Men ’97 Season 2. Dodd then specifically notes that it’s only the beginning of Season 2.

“Cal Dodd here; the voice of Wolverine from X-Men ’97 — the beginning of Season 2,” Dodd states in the video. “I say, just the beginning. Strap your seatbelts on, bub. Later.”

The now-deleted tweet says that the video was taken on February 16 and that it was a great session.

X-Men ’97 will be written by Beau DeMayo, who wrote The Witcher‘s animated spin-off Nightmare of the Wolf for Netflix, and will retain the original theme music from the iconic X-Men animated series of the past. Alongside new information from the series, DeMayo also confirmed that a second season was already in development, although little information about that has been revealed or discussed.