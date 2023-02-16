Female-Led Starsky & Hutch Reboot in Development

A remake of the hit 1970s series Starsky & Hutch is officially in the works, with Fox reportedly working on the project.

Unlike the original series, which starred two male police detectives, The Hollywood Reporter notes that the remake will feature two female characters in the title roles. No official casting has been done yet, but Fox Entertainment president Michael Thorn said in a statement that he expects to review two scripts from writers and showrunners Sam Sklaver (Prodigal Son) and Elizabeth Peterson (The Resident) before making a decision on whether or not the show will move forward.

The original Starsky & Hutch premiered with a 72-minute pilot movie, which quickly spawned a series of 92 episodes across four seasons. The series ran from 1975-1979 and was known for its big action scenes involving car chases. It starred Paul Michael Glaser and David Soul as Southern California police detectives David Michael Starsky and Kenneth Richard “Hutch” Hutchinson, respectively.

Despite ending in 1979, Starsky & Hutch remained popular, eventually spawning a 2003 video game for PC, PlayStation 2, Xbox, Game Boy Advance, and Gamecube, and more notably, a film remake in 2004. That movie starred Ben Stiller and Owen Wilson as Starsky and Hutch, respectively, and was treated as a prequel to the television series, showcasing the duo when they first met. The film was met with generally positive reviews, although no sequels were made.