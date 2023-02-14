Star Trek: Picard Season 3 Paramount+ Release Date & Time

Star Trek: Picard Season 3 is premiering on Paramount+ this week.

The third and final run of the series following Sir Patrick Stewart’s Jean-Luc Picard is upon us. Here’s when to watch it (sign-up for Paramount+ here).

When to Watch Star Trek: Picard Season 3

Paramount+ will debut the first installment in Star Trek: Picard Season 3 at 3 a.m. ET/12 a.m. PT on Thursday, February 16. New episodes will follow weekly until the series grand finale on April 20. The show follows the story of Picard’s life after the events of Star Trek: Next Generation. The cast features Stewart, LeVar Burton, Jeri Ryan, and Michelle Hurd. Additionally, Michael Dorn, Marina Sirtis, Jonathan Frakes, Brent Spiner, and Gates McFadden.

“In the epic, thrilling conclusion of Star Trek: Picard, a desperate message from a long-lost friend draws Starfleet legend Admiral Jean-Luc Picard into the most daring mission of his life, forcing him to recruit allies spanning generations old and new,” reads the synopsis. “This final adventure sets him on a collision course with the legacy of his past and explosive, new revelations that will alter the fate of the Federation forever.”

Akiva Goldsman and Terry Matalas executive produced the series in addition to serving as showrunners. Executive producers are Alex Kurtzman, Michael Chabon, and Doug Aarniokoski. The list includes Stewart, Dylan Massin, Heather Kadin, Rod Roddenberry, Trevor Roth, Aaron Baiers, and Kirsten Beyer. CBS Studios produced the series in association with Secret Hideout and Roddenberry Entertainment.