MCU Disney+ Shows Will Be Spaced Out More Going Forward

It’s no secret that the Marvel Cinematic Universe has expanded to an incredible degree. Alongside a years worth of films, the MCU also extends into the world of television with various Disney+ series.

Speaking to EW, Marvel Studios head Kevin Feige acknowledged the fact that, while it’s nice to be in the zeitgeist, he thinks Marvel Studios will begin spacing out products in the coming phases.

“I do think one of the powerful aspects of being at Marvel Studios is having these films and shows hit the zeitgeist,” said Feige. “It is harder to hit the zeitgeist when there’s so much product out there — and so much ‘content,’ as they say, which is a word that I hate. [Laughs] But we want Marvel Studios and the MCU projects to really stand out and stand above. So, people will see that as we get further into Phase 5 and 6. The pace at which we’re putting out the Disney+ shows will change so they can each get a chance to shine.”

Feige was then asked whether that means the change of pace means shows will be spaced out more, or whether fewer shows will come out altogether. Feige didn’t specify what he meant, but did answer “both” when pressed on it.

As it stands, Marvel Studios currently has a total of seven Disney+ shows in production. These include What If…? Season 2, Secret Invasion, Loki Season 2, Ironheart, Echo, Agatha: Coven of Chaos, and Daredevil: Born Again, all of which are set to take place in Phase 5 of the MCU, and all of which are set to release either in 2023 or in early 2024.

Phase Six of the MCU have no current shows planned, but sequel seasons for She-Hulk: Attorney at Law, Ms. Marvel, Moon Knight, and more have all been rumored at one point or another.