Hulu Schedule February 20-26: New TV & Movies

The sixth and final run of Snowfall is part of the Hulu schedule for February 20-26.

On Thursday, February 23, the streaming service will release the first episode of Snowfall Season 6, a few hours after its premiere on FX. Damson Idris is reprising his role as Franklin Saint. The series also stars Carter Hudson, Angela Lewis, and Amin Joseph, among others. Oscar nominee John Singleton created the show with Eric Amadio and Dave Andron. The list of executive producers includes Singleton, Andron, Thomas Schlamme, Amadio, Michael London, Trevor Engelson, Leonard Chang, Walter Mosley, and Julie DeJoi.

“It’s October 1986 in this sixth and final season, as civil war threatens to destroy the Saint family. Franklin (Damson Idris) is desperate, forced to rob his Aunt Louie (Angela Lewis) and Uncle Jerome (Amin Joseph) after being wiped out by former CIA officer Teddy McDonald (Carter Hudson). Meanwhile, Louie has taken over Franklin’s role as Teddy’s sole buyer, undercutting her nephew and creating a competing empire in the process,” reads the synopsis. “Franklin is now faced with losing everyone he loves and everything he’s built, and coming through it all will mean out-maneuvering the KGB, the DEA and the CIA, as well as avoiding the LAPD’s fully militarized, fully corrupt, C.R.A.S.H units. When everyone has their backs against the wall, who will they become in order to survive?”

Hulu Schedule February 20-26 | New TV & Movie Additions

Monday, February 20

American Idol – Season 21 Premiere

– Season 21 Premiere The Company You Keep – Series Premiere

Thursday, February 23

National Geographic Investigates: Peru’s Grave Mystery

Snowfall – Final Season Premiere

Friday, February 24

211 (2018)

(2018) A Million Little Pieces (2018)

(2018) Bruiser (2023)

(2023) Prisoners of the Sun (2013)

(2013) The Reef: Stalked (2022)

(2022) Spin Me Round (2022)

Sunday, February 26