Carnival Row Season 2 Prime Video Release Date & Time

Carnival Row Season 2 is premiering on Prime Video this week.

The sophomore and last season of Carnival Row is debuting in a matter of days, featuring the return of Orlando Bloom’s Rycroft Philostrate and Cara Delevingne’s Vignette Stonemoss. Here’s when to watch it.

When to Watch Carnival Row Season 2 on Prime Video

Prime Video will add Carnival Row Season 2 to its available content at 12 a.m. ET on Friday, February 17. Fans on the West Coast can watch it starting at 9 p.m. PT on Thursday, February 16. The streaming service will release two episodes at once, while the others will follow weekly.

The series is led by Bloom and Delevingne. It also stars David Gyasi as Agreus Astrayton, Tamzin Merchant as Imogen Spurnrose, Arty Froushan as Jonah Breakspear, and Simon McBurney as Runyan Millworthy. Additionally, Andrew Gower as Ezra Spurnrose, Karla Crome as Tourmaline Larou, Jay Ali as Kaine, and Joanne Whalley as Leonora.

“In a fantasy world where humans and creatures clash, Season 2 picks up with former inspector Rycroft Philostrate investigating a series of gruesome murders stoking social tension,” reads the synopsis. “Vignette Stonemoss and the Black Raven plot payback for the unjust oppression inflicted by The Burgue’s human leaders, Jonah Breakspear and Sophie Longerbane. Tourmaline inherits supernatural powers that threaten her fate and the future of The Row. And, after escaping The Burgue and her vengeful brother Ezra, Imogen Spurnrose and her partner Agreus Astrayon encounter a radical new society which upends their plans. With humans and fae folk divided and freedom on the line, each hero will face impossible dilemmas and soul-defining tests in the epic conclusion of Carnival Row.”

The series hails from Legendary Television. It is created by Travis Beacham and René Echevarria. Bloom and Delevingne executive produced with Beacham Brad Van Arragon, Sarah Byrd, Jim Dunn, Sam Ernst, and Wesley Strick.