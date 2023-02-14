Animaniacs Season 3 Hulu Release Date & Time

Animaniacs Season 3 is coming to Hulu this week.

Steven Spielberg’s appreciated animated revival series will wrap things up with its third and final run. Here’s when to watch it.

When to Watch Animaniacs Season 3 on Hulu

Hulu will release Animaniacs Season 3 at 3 a.m. ET/12 a.m. PT on Friday, February 17. The streaming service will drop all the new installments at once. The series is executive produced by Spielberg, Sam Register, Darryl Frank, Justin Falvey, Gabe Swarr, and Wellesley Wild, who also serves as showrunner. The revival is a production by Amblin Television and Warner Bros. Animation. The Animaniacs cast includes Rob Paulsen, Tress MacNeille, Jess Harnell, and Maurice LaMarche.

“Yakko, Wakko, and Dot return with an all-new season of laughs, songs, pop culture parodies, and enough zany antics to fill a water tower,” reads the synopsis. “Pinky and Brain’s never ending plans to take over the world journey them to the ends of new lands, deserts, and even the space time continuum. And while new friends, Starbox and Cindy continue their play date, the Warner siblings must battle their way out of a video game, learn the secrets of being a teen influencer, and escape a mad scientist’s island all while finding time to teach us about the threat of global warming!”