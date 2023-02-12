Wu-Tang: An American Saga Season 3 Hulu Release Date & Time

Wu-Tang: An American Saga Season 3 is hitting Hulu in a few days.

The third and final season of the appreciated biographical series is debuting later this week. Here’s when to watch it.

When to Watch Wu-Tang: An American Saga Season 3 on Hulu

Hulu will release the Wu-Tang: An American Saga Season 3 premiere at 3 a.m. ET/12 a.m. PT on Wednesday, February 15. The streaming service will debut the first three episodes at once, while the remaining seven installments will follow weekly until the series finale on April 5. Inspired by the books The Wu-Tang Manual and its sequel Tao of Wu, both written by the group’s frontman RZA, the series takes place at the height of the crack epidemic in ’90s-era New York, where it follows the titular hip hop icons’ formation from a group of young Black men who grow out of a life of crime and into one of the most successful musical groups in American history, having sold 40 million albums worldwide and releasing five gold and platinum albums.

“Off the release of their debut album and their continued rise to fame, we follow the Wu-Tang Clan over the course of their five-year plan as they face and overcome different challenges. While each member goes on separate journeys to figure out where they fit in the music world, RZA struggles to stay on top of things to fulfill the promise he made to his Wu brothers. As money, fame, ego, and business threaten to tear the group apart, they must find a way to come together and cement their legacy,” reads the synopsis.

The series stars Shameik Moore (Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse), Ashton Sanders (Moonlight), Siddiq Saunderson (Messiah), Julian Elijah Martinez, Marcus Callender, Zolee Griggs (Ballers), Zolee Griggs, Dave East, TJ Atoms, Johnell Young, Erika Alexander (Get Out) and Marcus Callender (Power).

RZA and Alex Tse (Superfly) created, wrote, and executive-produced the series. Method Man and Brian Grazer are producers.