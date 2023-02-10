The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon Series Adds 5 New Cast Members

AMC has enlisted five new cast members to join Norman Reedus in the upcoming The Walking Dead spin-off, The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon.

According to Variety, Anne Charrier, Eriq Ebouaney, Laika Blanc Francard, Romain Levi, and newcomer Louis Puech Scigliuzzi have been tapped for the series regular roles of Genet, Fallou, Sylvie, Codron, and Laurent, respectively. They will also be joining previously announced cast members Harry Potter alum Clémence Poésy and Chernobyl actor Adam Nagaitis.

“Daryl washes ashore in France and struggles to piece together how he got there and why,” reads the logline. “The series tracks his journey across a broken but resilient France as he hopes to find a way back home. As he makes the journey, though, the connections he forms along the way complicate his ultimate plan.”

The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon will revolve around Norman Reedus’ beloved Walking Dead character as he finds himself in Paris, France. Though the project was initially set as a Daryl and Carol-centered series, Melissa McBride exited the spin-off last April in order to take a break from the franchise following her eleven-year run on the main series.

Based on Robert Kirkman, Tony Moore, and Charlie Adlard’s comic series of the same name, the series is executive produced by David Zabel, who is also set as the showrunner. Producers are Reedus, Scott M. Gimple, Greg Nicotero, Brian Bockrath, Angela Kang, and Daniel Percival.

The Walking Dead is a story that started with one man trying to find his family. That family grew and, gradually, communities took shape. They fought and survived, thrived, and gave birth to a new generation. It is a tale of humankind, and there are more stories to tell.

The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon is currently in production in France. It is expected to make its debut later this year.