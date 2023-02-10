1923 Episode 6 Paramount+ Release Date & Time

1923 Episode 6 is just a few days away from hitting Paramount+.

With over half of the episodes in Season 1 in the books, the Yellowstone prequel is speeding toward its freshman season finale. The streaming service (sign-up for Paramount+ here) will soon release Episode 6. Here’s when to watch it.

When to Watch 1923 Episode 6 on Paramount+

Paramount+ set the 1923 Episode 6 release date at 3 a.m. ET/12 a.m. PT on Sunday, February 12. The upcoming episode is titled “One Ocean Closer to Destiny.” The series comes from Taylor Sheridan and stars acting veterans Harrison Ford and Helen Mirren. 1923 has recently been renewed for another season at Paramount+. The cast also features Brandon Sklenar, Darren Mann, Michelle Randolph, James Badge Dale, Marley Shelton, Brian Geraghty, Aminah Nieves, Julia Schlaepfer, and Jerome Flynn.

The Yellowstone prequel is produced by MTV Entertainment Studios, 101 Studios, and Bosque Ranch Productions. Executive producers are Sheridan, John Linson, Art Linson, David C. Glasser, Ron Burkle, Bob Yari, and Ben Richardson.

“1923 focuses on the Dutton family’s next two generations as they struggle to survive historic drought, lawlessness and prohibition, and an epidemic of cattle theft; all battled beneath the cloud of Montana’s great depression, which preceded the nation by almost a decade,” reads the series synopsis.

The original Yellowstone series hails from Sheridan and Linson. It stars Kevin Costner, Luke Grimes, Kelly Reilly, Wes Bentley, Cole Hauser, Kelsey Asbille, and more. The series recently aired the first half of Season 5, with the second half scheduled for late 2023.