Spider-Man Noir Live-Action Series Being Developed by Amazon

A live-action Spider-Man Noir series is reportedly in the works at Amazon, adding another Spider-Man series to the streamer’s slate after the announcement of Silk: Spider Society late last year.

According to Variety, the untitled Spider-Man Noir series will take place in its own universe in 1930s New York City. The main character will be an “older, grizzled superhero,” but will not be Peter Parker. This is quite a departure from the source material, as most comic stories and adaptations of the Spider-Man Noir character center on a Noir version of Peter Parker, rather than an entirely different person.

Oren Uziel, whose credits include The Lost City and 2021’s Mortal Kombat movie, will be the writer and an executive producer for the series. Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse producers Phil Lord and Christopher Miller, as well as film producer and former Sony Chairperson of the Motion Pictures Group Amy Pascal, are also set to executive produce, as the trio developed the series with Uziel.

Spider-Man Noir first appeared in 2009 as part of Marvel Comics’ Marvel Noir line of stories, which reimagined Marvel characters as crime noir characters in the era of the Great Depression. The character of Spider-Man Noir went on to appear in various other mediums, including Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse, where he was played by Nicholas Cage, the Ultimate Spider-Man animated series, and the 2010 video game Spider-Man: Shattered Dimensions, where he’s played by Christopher Daniel Barnes.